









Ronald D. Foley, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. He is survived by his wife, Norma “Binky” Foley.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 6, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #88.

The family will receive on Sunday, September 6th, from 12noon until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

COVID-19 regulations require those attending to social distance and wear a mask.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.