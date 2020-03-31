









Ronald Beavers, age 77, of Rockholds, KY, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 23, 1942 in Williamsburg, KY, to the late Johnny and Judy Powers Beavers.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Beavers of Williamsburg, KY; three children, Randall Beavers (Damita) of Knoxville, TN, Jawana Landreth (Craig) of Corbin, KY, and Russell Beavers of Williamsburg, KY; five grandchildren, Denielle Braun, Myranda Carpenter, Amanda Beavers, Marley Beavers, and Waylon Beavers; one sister, Loueva Peace of Williamsburg, KY; one brother, Jim Beavers of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside service was held Sunday, March 29, at Smith Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.