









Ronald Ball, age 78 of Forth Worth, Texas, formerly of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Heart to Heart Hospice in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born August 14, 1942 in Williamsburg, Ky., to the late Floyd and Lula Bird Ball. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Curt Ball and a nephew, Bradley Morgan.

He is survived by his wife, Delia Ball of Fort Worth, Texas; one sister, Sue Morgan of Venice, Florida; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be private for immediate family. Rev. Doyle Lester will be officiating all services. Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.