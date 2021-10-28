









Ronald Arden Bennett, age 74, of River Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at his home.

Ronald was born on January 14, 1947 in the Poplar Creek Community of Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Joe “JR” Bennett and Linda Lorraine (Faulkner) Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Gwen Bennett and a sister, Deborah Faulkner.

He is survived by five children, Tammy Richardson (Billy) of Williamsburg, Brandi Peace (Shannon) of Corbin, Jeanea Fishback of Grays, Kentucky, Amanda Vanover (Brad) of Williamsburg and Misty Canada (Wesley) of London; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Dianna Alsip of Corbin; brother, Eugene “Bo” Bennett (Mary) of Williamsburg; special friends, Amber and Brian Angel and Gary Bennett, all of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Monday, November 1, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, November 1, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Bennett Cemetery.

