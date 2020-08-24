









Ronald A. Meadors, age 63, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on January 9, 1957, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Eugene Meadors and Geneva (Satterfield) Meadors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Geneva (Satterfield) Meadors.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kim (Vermillion) Meadors of Williamsburg; daughter, Samantha (Meadors) Jones (Kelvin) of Williamsburg; sons, Josh Meadors (Becca) of Williamsburg and Jeremy Meadors of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Caitlin Renee Jones, Jacob Ryan Jones, and Kallie Rae Jones; brother, Wesley Eugene Meadors (Kathleen) of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour on Tuesday, August 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Bowman and Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Davis Addition of Highland Park.

