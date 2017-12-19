











Roma Lee Wilson Lane, 79, of Jacksboro andformerly of Indianapolis passed away Monday, December 11, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN.

She was born October 2, 1938 in Jellico.

Roma is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Cora Cummins Wilson,

She is survived by her son, Eddie Wilson and wife Jennifer; brothers, Woodrow Wilson, Jr. and wife Pat, Ronald Wilson and wife Cherry; four grandchildren and a host of friends & family to mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, December 13, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with Rev. Ronald Wilson and Woodrow Wilson, Jr. officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.