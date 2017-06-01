By Dean Manning

A Corbin woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle overturned on Cherry Ave. Wednesday night.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the wreck occurred about 5:45 p.m. when 46-year-old Paula Vaughn’s Oldsmobile Alero dropped off the edge of the roadway, causing her to lose control.

“The vehicle then traveled across the road striking a culvert tile and overturned striking a car wash sign, knocking it down and came to rest upside down and partially on the roadway and in the ditch line,” Acciardo stated.

West Knox firefighters were called to the scene to assist.