









Mr. Rollie Bowlin, age 74, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 05, 2019 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky. He was born October 17, 1945 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Rollie was a member of the Crouches Church Baptist Church, Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 and the Venus Chapter #179 of the Eastern Star.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Sue Bowlin; father, George Bowlin; mother, Ella Bray Bowlin; brothers, Benny Bowlin, George Bowlin, Jr., Jack Bowlin, Curtis Bowlin, Carl Bowlin, Israel Bowlin; sisters, Nevada Bowlin, Bessie Tidwell, Launa Scalise, Blanche Kitts; father and mother-in-law, Johnny and Sadie Combs Miller.

Rollie is survived by his wife, Veda Miller Bowlin; daughters, Kathy Delores Wilson and husband, Johnny and Connie Fay Engle and husband, Tim; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Jeanette Lindsey and Jane Mattei; brothers-in-law, Estill Miller, Paul Miller, Albert Miller; sister-in-law, Priscilla Cole; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 08, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Woodrow Jackson officiating.

Burial was held Saturday, November 09, in the Bowlin Cemetery (Jellico).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.