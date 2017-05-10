By Dean Manning

Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, R-KY, made his first trip to Aisin Automotive Casting in Lily Tuesday morning to receive the National Association of Manufacturers Award for Manufacturing Legislative Excellence.

We’re pleased and fortunate to have such a great friend in Rep. Hal Rogers,” said Scott Turpin, president of Aisin World Corp of America. “Rep. Rogers has dedicated his career to helping improve the lives of his constituents by providing a positive, business-friendly environment so companies like Aisin Automotive Casting can thrive and continue to manufacture quality parts. His support has been overwhelming and has continued even as the business climate changed over the past 20 years.”

Steve Barnes, president of Aisin Automotive Casting explained that the award is given the members of Congress that have backed up their support for the manufacturing industry with their votes on key legislation.

Barnes noted that Rogers, an eight-time recipient of the award during his 36 years in Congress, has voted in support of such legislation 98 percent of the time as determined by NAM officials.

“It is important to have leaders like Congressman Rogers in Washington, D.C.,” Barnes said adding that Rogers is seen as pro-economic growth and pro-manufacturing.

Rogers said it is operations such as Aisin that are essential to the people of the Fifth Congressional District and all of Kentucky because the steady employment and good wages enable residents to remain in the area and support their families.

“We export so many of our young people for lack of jobs,” Rogers said. “These jobs keep them here.”

Rogers said manufacturing accounts for 12.8 percent of the jobs in Kentucky, employing 244,000 people, including more than 900 at the Aisin facility. In addition, goods manufactured in Kentucky and exported have an economic impact of $28.3 billion to the state.

“I’m honored to work hand-in-hand with industry leaders, like Aisin and NAM, to spur innovation, created local jobs and support quality exports.”

Rogers credited President Donald Trump for his efforts to lower taxes on employees and employers and to cut what he described as burdensome regulations that have stifled economic growth.

“We are seeing companies expand and grow,” Rogers said.

Rogers was one of four members of Kentucky’s congressional delegation to receive the award. Senator Mitch McConnell, R-KY, and Congressmen Thomas Massie, R-KY, who represents the Fourth Congressional District in Northern Kentucky and Andy Barr, R-KY, who represents the Sixth Congressional District centered around Lexington, were also honored in separate ceremonies.

Manufacturers employ over 12 million men and women in the U.S., who are making everything from lifesaving medicines to the most cutting edge technology,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “The strength of manufacturing in America is responsible for the success of America in the world. When manufacturing succeeds, America succeeds, so Rep. Rogers’ consistent support for manufacturing means he is supporting a better future for all Americans.”