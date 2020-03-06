Rogers meets with local leaders on flood control











CORBIN, Ky – U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) convened a meeting Friday in Corbin to discuss flood control successes and necessary improvements with local leaders who serve communities along the Cumberland River. In February several counties in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District experienced flooding, leading to the loss of one life in Whitley County, as well as damage to roadways, homes and businesses.

“Thankfully, the flood walls, levees and the tunnels in Harlan County have essentially eliminated the extreme flooding that our region suffered for generations. However, we still have work to do,” said Congressman Rogers. “I want to ensure flood control measures are maintained properly and that our local leaders’ concerns are addressed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. I have personally witnessed the flood damage in our region from years past and we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky at all costs.”

Local leaders in attendance at the meeting included: Dan Mosley, Harlan County Judge Executive; Joe Meadors, Mayor of Harlan; Albey Brock, Bell County Judge Executive; Scott Madon, Mayor of Pineville; Mike Mitchell, Knox County Judge Executive; David Thompson Mayor of Barbourville; Pat White, Whitley County Judge Executive; Roddy Harrison, Mayor of Williamsburg; and Suzie Razmus, Mayor of Corbin.

Leaders discussed National Weather Service projections, improvements to the streamgauge program, and progress with ongoing flood control programs in the region.