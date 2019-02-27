











Roger “Tater” Dale Davis, 44, of Williamsburg, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born May 30, 1974 in Lafollette, TN. Tater was preceded in death by his father, Roger Davis.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Perkins Davis; fiance, Brenda Dople; sons, Gavin Seth Dople, Ashton Jude Davis; step-son, Dalton Dobson; daughter, Sydney Davis; brothers, Wally Davis, Charles “Chuck” Davis, Kevin Davis; sisters, Jenny Hodge, Mellisa Haynes, Tammy Ivey; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Tater’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.