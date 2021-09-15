









Roger Lynn Goins, age 68 of Kensee Hollow Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care in Scottsville, Kentucky. He was born February 14, 1953 in Monroe, Michigan.

Roger is preceded in death by, grandmother, Ethel Coyt; mother, Ruth Goins; father, Laudy Maiden; and uncle, Jerry Coyt.

He is survived by, uncles, Bill Coyt and Ronnie Coyt; aunt, Barb Moore; cousins, Brian, Christina, Benny, Daniel, Becky, Melissa, Regina and Jimmy Coyt, Eugene Justice, and Billie Triantopoulos; the Swafford family; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held on Tuesday, September 14, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sam Walden and Rev. Junior Dople, officiating.

Burial will be Wednesday, September 15, at 11 am in the Victory Cemetery in Lafollette, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.