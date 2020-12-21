









Roger Lee Smith, 70, of North Vernon, Indiana, passed away at 3:53 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Columbus Regional Health Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service. Rev. Dale Boyd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. till the time of the service on Tuesday, December 22.

Born on July 1, 1950, in Whitley County, Kentucky, Roger was the loving son of the late Horace and Sarah (Capps) Smith. He was united in marriage to Pat Lee. Pat preceded Roger in death in December 2001.

Roger retired from Arvins Gladstone out of Columbus, IN and most recently had been a driver with Barlow Wholesale and GHN Leasing. Roger enjoyed singing and playing music, Nascar racing, RE westerns, and spending time with family and friends.

Roger is survived by a son, Randy (Mooch) Runge of North Vernon, IN; his sister, Joyce Ball of Williamsburg, KY; his dear cousin, Vanessa Wilson-Craig of North Vernon IN; his grandson, Ryan Runge of North Vernon, IN; his niece, Tammy Thompson of Williamsburg KY; his nephew, Roy Dale Johnson, wife, Tonya of Williamsburg KY; his niece, Pedano Lay, husband David of Corbin KY; four great-nephews: Christopher Johnson, Deven Lay, Ronnie Thompson, and Erik Lay; two great-nieces: Sarah Phipps and Felicia Brown and eight great-great nieces and nephews, many loving cousins, and a host of remarkable friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Sarah (Capps) Smith; wife, Pat Smith; brother, Donald Smith; and sister, Betty Smith.

Memorials can be made through the funeral home to Wounded Warriors project.

Friends and family are invited to light a candle or leave a message of condolence in Roger’s memory at www.sawyerfuneralservice.com.