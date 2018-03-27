











Roger G. Bowlin, 68, of Jellico, TN passed away Friday, March 23, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 23, 1950 in Jellico.

Roger was preceded in death by parents: ​J.C. and Opal Hyslope Bowlin

He is survived by son, Chris Bowlin and wife Amie; grandchildren, Bailey Bowlin, ​Colt Bowlin all of Williamsburg; sister, Lavenda Termes and husband Joe of Arizona; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Monday, March 26, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

Burial was held Tuesday, March 27, in the Bowlin Cemetery (Jellico, TN).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.