









Roger Dale Curnutt, Jr., age 48, of Woodbine, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on February 14, 1972, in Barbourville, Kentucky, to Roger Dale Curnutt, Sr. and Dottie (Hamblin) Curnutt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Dottie (Hamblin) Curnutt, and brother, Kenny Curnutt.

He is survived by a brother, Jimmy Curnutt (Candy) of Williamsburg; girlfriend, Wendy Johnson of Woodbine; nieces and nephews, Jacob Curnutt (Chelsey), Jayla Curnutt, Amaya Curnutt, McKenzie Curnutt, Levi Curnutt, Elijah Curnutt, Brittany Allen (CJ), Jessica Curnutt, Jonathan Curnutt, Hunter Brown, and Zoie Brown; special family friend, Miranda Smith and Lisa Smith; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 6 PM to 9 PM on Monday, October 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Prewitt officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Speed Hamblin Cemetery on Mulberry.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.