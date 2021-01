Roger D. Jackson, 74, of Corbin, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. His wife, Linda G. Jackson, survives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 11, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery with full military honors by the D.A.V. Chapter 158. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.