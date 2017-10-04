Posted On October 4, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Roger D. Davis, 71, of Jellico, TN passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital.

He was born June 10, 1946 in Winfield, TN.

Roger is preceded in death by his father, Dawsie Davis; mother, Rose Chitwood Davis; brother, Larry “Ike” Lay; sister, ​Bertha Terry.

He is survived by sons, Roger “Tater” Davis and Fiance`e Brenda Dople, Charles “Chuck” Davis, Kevin Davis; daughter, Mellisa Davis, Tammy Davis Ivey; grandchildren, Gavin Davis, Ashton Davis, ​Dalton Davis, Larry Silcox, Jason Ivey, Shawn Ivey, Christopher Davis, Jessica Davis; brothers, Denny Wayne Davis, Edward Lay; sisters, Lola Dean, Ruby Faye; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends: 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will be held at 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Dople officiating.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 5, in the Trammell Cemetery (Winfield, TN).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.