









Roger Cox, 55, of New Liberty Road, Williamsburg, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Somerset, KY.

He was born March 16, 1064 in McCreary County, to Elmer Cox and Ellen (Martin) Cox.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ellen Cox; two sisters, Rachel Cox and Nora Cox; and five brothers, Bobby Cox, Ray Cox, Nat Cox, David Cox, and Edward Lee Cox.

He is survived by five sisters, Judy Bryant of Pine Knot, Zora Bryant of Whitley City, Dora Bryant of Pine Knot, Christeen Scalf of Keavy; and Louise Perry of Georgia; three brothers, James Roy Cox of New Liberty, Charles Cox of Williamsburg, and Andrew Cox of Williamsburg ; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Sumner and Rev. Darrell Bryant officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the New Liberty Church Cemetery.

