By Trevor Sherman

On June 1, 2017 Corbin’s own Rodger Bird will join the likes of Muhammad Ali, Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall, Johnny Unitas and Secretariat when he becomes one of the newest members of the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame.

Bird, who graduated from Corbin High School in 1962, was twice named to the All-State list as a Redhound football player. In 1960 he helped lead the team to an undefeated season.

He later went on to play college ball at the University of Kentucky, where he was a first team All-American for the Wildcats, and has since received SEC Legend honors. He was a first-round draft pick for the Oakland Raiders in 1965, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year the following season.

As a member of the Raiders, Bird played in Super Bowl II (1968). This accomplishment was commemorated last year when the NFL presented him with a golden football that is now on display inside the trophy case located just outside of Corbin High School’s L.U. Gilliam Gymnasium.

Bird will enter the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame this summer along with fellow inductees Mike Battaglia, Howard Beth, Rob Bromley, Swag Hartel, Kenny Klein, Dennis Lampley and Marion Miley.