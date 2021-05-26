Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Rod Run returns to Corbin

Posted On 26 May 2021
Numerous classic and custom vehicles were on display both inside and outside of the Corbin Arena on May 21-22. Spectators wandered through the vehicles analyzing and admiring the vehicles and occasionally stopping to take photos of or with the machines. The Corbin Rod Run is an annual event. According to the Corbin Rod Run Facebook page, the group is already making plans for next year’s event. For information about becoming a sponsor, vendor or a participant, call (423) 608-4519.

