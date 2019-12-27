









Rod Neil Carter, Sr., 73, of Woodbine, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born August 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Austin and Corinne Carter.

Rod was a member of Woodbine Baptist Church. A mechanic, he also had a deep interest in old cars and even collected them.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Carter; son, Todd Carter; and brother, Gary Carter.

He leaves behind his son, Rod Carter, Jr., and wife, Leslie; son, Danny Swords; son, Vernon Swords and wife, Janie; son, Bill Swords and wife, Charmaine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Jan Walters and husband, Calvin, and Kaye Thomas. He is also survived by many other relatives and numerous friends. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, December 28, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Vernon Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Campbell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 P.M. Friday, December 27 at Hart Funeral Home.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.