Rocking chairs donated to NICU at Baptist Health Corbin











Freedom Point Church recently held their Green Hart 5K race and donated the proceeds to purchase six new rocking chairs for the NICU at Baptist Health Corbin. This donation was done in honor of Lisa Hart. No one loved children more than Lisa did.

Her life of compassion and service to these smallest citizens was honored recently by the gift of six walnut rockers to the Neonatal Intermediate Care Nursery, or NICU, at Baptist Health Hospital Corbin. The chairs were purchased at the Corbin Cracker Barrel restaurant.

The former London, Kentucky, resident died in 2018 following injuries received in an automobile accident on her way to Sunday morning services at Freedom Point Church, where she was the nursery director. A nurse for nearly 25 years, early in her career, Hart worked in the labor and delivery and nursery departments at the hospital.

This past April, Hart’s family and Freedom Point joined forces to host the first Green Hart 5K run in her memory. With the theme, “Kids Helping Kids, proceeds from the event were presented to the Children’s Ministry at the church and a community nonprofit. Also, the name of the race reflected Hart’s favorite color, green.

“Our mother had a huge heart for helping children and more recently was deeply moved by the suffering she witnessed in our community associated with substance abuse, especially infants born addicted to drugs,” said Kala Jones, Hart’s daughter and event organizer. “We thought the NICU was a perfect place to donate the rockers where they would be put to good use comforting babies.”

Echoing similar thoughts about Hart, pastor Sean Disney said, “Lisa was often found doing something to be the hands and feet of Christ to a small child. We are so thankful that our first 5K has allowed us to bless the NICU at Baptist Health in her honor.”