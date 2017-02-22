By Dean Manning

A Rockholds woman had to be physically removed from a Whitley County courtroom Monday afternoon after the judge held her in contempt of court.

According to Sheriff Colan Harrell, the incident began about 2 p.m. when 42-year-old Shannon Fox Hamblin came before Judge Paul Winchester for a bond revocation hearing.

“The bond was revoked for absconding probation supervision and for a drug test result indicating the presence of methamphetamine,” Harrell stated. “Judge Winchester determined Hamblin was in contempt of court and ordered her to jail.”

Harrell stated that Hamblin became visibly upset and refused to cooperate with court security officers, claiming at one point that Jesus Christ was her attorney.

“Hamblin was extremely combative and challenged officers to shoot her before she’d go back to jail,” Harrell stated.

Three male security officers finally carried Hamblin from the courtroom, though she could still be heard shouting as she was taken to the holding area.

Once in the holding area, Harrell stated that Hamblin continued to resist and had to be taken to the ground to be handcuff.

“She continued to resist, kicking one of the officers and causing injury.

Williamsburg Police were called to the justice center to assist in taking her to the Whitley County Detention Center.

“She resisted efforts to place her into the cruiser and then requested medical evaluation,” Harrell stated.

Officers called for an ambulance and Hamblin was taken to Baptist Health Corbin. Two court security officers remained with Hamblin until she was discharged and could be transported to the detention center.

Hamblin was charged with contempt of court, second-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.