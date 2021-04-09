Rockholds woman charged with trafficking meth, prescription drugs











A Rockholds woman was one of two people arrested Thursday night in Laurel County after sheriff’s deputies discovered methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Kimberly A. Croucher, 32, of Rockholds, who was driving the Chevrolet Silverado, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine – second offense, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – second offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin – second offense, tampering with physical evidence, controlled substance prescriptions not in proper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and no registration plates.

In addition, deputies served Croucher with an outstanding bench warrant out of Laurel County charging her with failure to appear in Laurel District Court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Charles R. Mullins, 45, of London was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – heroin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance prescription not in original container.

In addition, deputies served Mullins with an outstanding indictment warrant out of Pulaski County charging Mullins with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, an arrest warrant out of Laurel District Court charging him with theft by deception – old checks of the value under $500, an arrest warrant out of Laurel District Court charging him with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception – cold checks of the value under $10,000, a bench warrant out of Laurel District Court charging him with failure to appear on charges of theft by deception – cold checks of the value under $10,000, and a bench warrant out of Laurel District Court charging him with failure to appear for arraignment on a charge of flagrant nonsupport.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies initially stopped the Chevrolet Silverado pickup off of East Laurel Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. after observing that it had a cancelled registration plate.

“During the traffic stop deputies found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, Suboxone, and other pills, used syringes, and a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue,” Acciardo stated.

Croucher and Mullins were taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Deputy Justin Taylor was assisted at the scene by Deputy Landry Collett and Shift Sgt. John Inman.