Rockholds woman charged with trafficking heroin, methamphetamine in Laurel County











A Rockholds woman was one of five people arrested Thursday afternoon after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Laurel County and recovered a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin.

Kimberly Ann Croucher was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin, and first – degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Sheriff John Root and his deputies went to the residence off of Slate Ridge Road, near the intersection of Little Pittsburg Road, outside of London, at approximately 12:22 p.m. to serve the warrant.

“It had been the source of numerous complaints concerning drug activity,” Acciardo said.

At the house, Acciardo said deputies located Croucher, 31, and Shawn Barnes, 39, of London, along with the methamphetamine, heroin, numerous scales, needles, plastic baggies and spoons.

Barnes was also arrested.

He faces charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – heroin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

In addition, deputies served with an outstanding warrant out of Laurel District Court charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – heroin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and first-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot.

Deputies conducted an investigation at a nearby apartment where they located a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.

Brooklyn Grimes, 20, of London, and Genia Hardin, 32, of London, were each charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

In addition, Grimes was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Finally, Andrew W. Thomas, 30, of Mt. Vernon, was served with an outstanding warrant out of Laurel District Court charging him with tampering with physical evidence.

Assisting for the Sheriff’s office at the scene and on the investigation were: Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Hunter Disney, CSO Dennis Gilbert, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations/arrests will be on going.