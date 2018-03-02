Rockholds teenager on bicycle hit by SUV, flown out Friday afternoon













A 14-year-old Whitley County boy, who was riding a bicycle, had to be flown out by emergency medical helicopter Friday afternoon after being struck by a woman reportedly driving on a suspended license.

The accident happened in the Rockholds area shortly before 4 p.m. on Ky. 26 about 200 – 300 yards south of the northernmost railroad crossing.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Prewitt said that Latosha Cureton, 29, of Jellico, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Ky. 26, when she went off the side of the roadway on the passenger’s side.

Prewitt said that she overcorrected the vehicle locking up her brakes and crossing into the southbound lane striking the teenager on the bicycle.

Cureton’s vehicle then went off the road partially coming to rest in a ditch on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

The teenager, whose name hasn’t been released by police, suffered multiple injuries to his legs and injuries to his head.

Whitley County EMS treated the boy at the scene.

Rockholds and Woodbine volunteer firefighters set up an emergency-landing zone on the football field at Whitley North Elementary School, where the boy was transported to by ambulance.

A THI emergency medical helicopter landed at the football field and flew the teenager to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for additional treatment.

Prewitt said that Cureton said she wasn’t speeding, but there were several feet of skid marks left on the roadway.

Driver inattention is a suspected contributing factor to the crash, Prewitt said.

Cureton was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce vehicle insurance card and no vehicle insurance, Prewitt said. She was also served with an arrest warrant from Laurel County stemming from non-payment of fines for a traffic violation.

Prewitt said that Cureton isn’t currently facing any additional charges related to the accident, but that he does plan to consult with Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Trimble regarding the case.

No drug or alcohol involvement is suspected.

Prewitt said that Cureton passed field sobriety tests performed at the scene.

Whitley County Sheirff’s Deputy Johnny Miller also assisted at the scene. Rockholds Volunteer Fire Department also helped provide traffic control.