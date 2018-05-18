Rockholds man extricated, airlifted following Friday crash













A Rockholds man was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle wreck on New Zion Church Road Friday afternoon.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies identified the man as Ralph Jones, 51.

Jones was reportedly traveling east on the roadway off of Ky. 26 in a Nissa Altima sedan when he ran off the road, bounced off a tree, plowed through a fence and came to rest in the middle of the road.

“He was doing every bit of 100 mph,” a witness told police.

Rockholds and Woodbine firefighters were called to the scene, using the Jaws-of-Life to free Jones from the vehicle.

Jones was taken by ambulance to the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport where he was airlifted to UK.

Whitley County EMS also responded to the scene.