Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Rockholds man extricated, airlifted following Friday crash

Posted On 18 May 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

A Rockholds man was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle wreck on New Zion Church Road Friday afternoon.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies identified the man as Ralph Jones, 51.

Jones was reportedly traveling east on the roadway off of Ky. 26 in a Nissa Altima sedan when he ran off the road, bounced off a tree, plowed through a fence and came to rest in the middle of the road.

“He was doing every bit of 100 mph,” a witness told police.

Rockholds and Woodbine firefighters were called to the scene, using the Jaws-of-Life to free Jones from the vehicle.

Jones was taken by ambulance to the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport where he was airlifted to UK.

Whitley County EMS also responded to the scene.

Related Posts

0

Deputy seeks medical treatment after exposure to drugs

Posted On 11 May 2018
, By
0

Update: Passenger in fatal ATV crash released from hospital

Posted On 09 May 2018
, By
0

Update: Fatal crash victim, passenger, had been to party shortly before crash; deputies arrest 10 after crash

Posted On 07 May 2018
, By
0

Sheriff’s deputies arrest 10 adults at party with alcohol, minors

Posted On 07 May 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal