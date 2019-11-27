Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Rockholds man charged with trying to set fire to wooded area

Posted On 27 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

A Rockholds man, was arrested late Monday night for allegedly attempting to use an old tire to set fire to a wooded area on Tyes Fairy Road.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Leland D. Evans, 45, on charges of setting fire without consent of owner, and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Deputy Jason Strunk wrote in the arrest citation that the property owner called in the complaint just 10 p.m.

Strunk located the suspect, later identified as Evans next to the burning tire in a woodline with heavy brush and leaves.

“Deputy spoke with the owner of the property and was advised that the owner had asked (Evans) to leave multiple times,” Strunk wrote in the arrest citation.

Evans was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Under Kentucky Law, Evans faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted of setting the fire.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Coroner: Man found inside burning Rockholds home died from suicide

Posted On 12 Dec 2018
, By
0

KSP, coroner’s office on scene of fatal Rockholds’ blaze

Posted On 07 Dec 2018
, By
0

Rockholds man airlifted after Tuesday crash

Posted On 31 Oct 2018
, By

Police use Taser to subdue armed suspect

Posted On 14 Sep 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal