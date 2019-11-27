Rockholds man charged with trying to set fire to wooded area











A Rockholds man, was arrested late Monday night for allegedly attempting to use an old tire to set fire to a wooded area on Tyes Fairy Road.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Leland D. Evans, 45, on charges of setting fire without consent of owner, and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Deputy Jason Strunk wrote in the arrest citation that the property owner called in the complaint just 10 p.m.

Strunk located the suspect, later identified as Evans next to the burning tire in a woodline with heavy brush and leaves.

“Deputy spoke with the owner of the property and was advised that the owner had asked (Evans) to leave multiple times,” Strunk wrote in the arrest citation.

Evans was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Under Kentucky Law, Evans faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted of setting the fire.