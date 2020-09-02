Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Rockholds man charged with indecent exposure

Posted On 02 Sep 2020
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a disturbance complaint in Rockholds Sunday night, arrested the suspect for indecent exposure after reportedly finding him sitting in his driveway with his genitals exposed.

The News Journal