Rockholds man charged with indecent exposure
Posted On 02 Sep 2020
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a disturbance complaint in Rockholds Sunday night, arrested the suspect for indecent exposure after reportedly finding him sitting in his driveway with his genitals exposed.
