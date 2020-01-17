









Robin Gale Mefford Willis, age 43, of Morley, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Robin is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Mildred Mefford and Ordell and Faye Hoover.

Robin is survived her husband, Jessie Willis; sons, Dylan Richardson and Jerry Richardson III (Ashley); grandson, Wayne Reed Richardson; mother and father, Robin and Ernest Mefford Sr.; sisters, Mildred Mefford (Jessie) and Samantha Mefford (Scottie); brother, Ernest Mefford Jr. (Carrie); nieces, Maelyn Nicole Mefford, Savanna Rena Poore, Courtney Waters, Hailie Waters; nephews, Jarren Mefford, Canaan Lindsey, Chance Jones; sister-in-law, Penny Gavlick, brother-in-law, Robert Parker, mother-in-law, Lilly Willis, grandmother-in-law, Magaline Willis and many other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, January 16, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tennessee with the Rev. Johnny Hoover officiating. Burial was held Friday January 17, in the Jellico Cemetery.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.