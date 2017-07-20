By Teresa Brooks

Roberta Elizabeth Kinsey, 60, of Colonel Hollow Road, Rockholds, departed this life on Monday, Jul 17, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on July 19, 1956 in Wyandotte, MI to the late John Cusson and Sena (Davenport) Cusson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Kinsey and a sister, Geraldine Bise.

She is survived by three children, Maria Walker (Michael Jr.) of Corbin, Yvonne Funk of Rockholds and Sena Richards of Michigan; 14 grandchildren; sister, Mary Heller of Southgate, MI; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until the service hour on Saturday, July 22 at Croley Funeral Home.

The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.