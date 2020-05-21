









Roberta (Bobbi) Huddleston Carr, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta, Georgia. She was 93 years old.

Mrs. Carr was born March 30, 1927 in Williamsburg, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Arthur Carr, who passed on August 15, 1999.

Mrs. Carr helped break new ground for women in the workforce in the ‘60s and ‘70s serving as a manufacturers representative and retail industry executive in Detroit, Michigan where she and her husband raised their family.

She is survived by five children, Kenneth Carr and wife Joann of Smyrna, GA, Saundra O’Rourke and husband Michael of Milton, GA, Donald Carr and wife Isabel of Tempe, AZ, Richard Carr and wife Gabrielle of Corona, CA, and James Carr and wife Shaunna of Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Carr was also the proud grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A virtual memorial service will be held online on Saturday, May 30, 2020. For details please visit bobbicarr.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need on her behalf.