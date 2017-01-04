By Teresa Brooks

Robert William “Dude” Sexton, 49, of Corbin departed this life on Monday, December 26, 2016, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Dude was a mechanic most of his life. He was a member of the Hugh Harris Masonic Lodge No. 938 F. & A.M. and a member of the New Hope Community Church.

Born October 19, 1967, in Corbin, he was the son of the late Robert Elmo Sexton and Rita Sexton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Andrew and Eliza Sexton; and his maternal grandfather, William Henry Boggs.

He is survived by his grandmother, Frances Boggs of Corbin; three sisters: Kim Mahan of Corbin, Bonnie Johnson and husband Shannon of Madisonville, TN; and Mary Frances Cox of Corbin; three nieces: Christina Antonikowski and husband Justin of Corbin; Ashley Stewart and husband Josh of Madisonville, TN; and Megan Hatton of Ishpeming, MI; one nephew, Michael Hatton of Corbin; three great nephews: William and Bentley Antonikowski and Robert Stewart; and one great niece: Maddie Morrison.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 30, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Delmon Sizemore and Travis Baker officiating.

Burial followed in Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ron Boggs, Dean Harris, Rob Smith, Lee Smith, Duane Sizemore, Darin Sizemore, David Arnold, Denny Mahan, and John Caudill.

A Masonic service was conducted at 7 p.m.

Hart Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, where messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.