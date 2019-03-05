











Robert W. Thurmond, 67, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at his home in Corbin.

Born in London, Robbie was the son of the late Robert H. Thurmond and Margaret Gover Thurmond.

He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Claude Bentley, Jr.

Robbie had worked as a delivery driver for UPS for 42 years, and also held a degree in education. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and belonged to the 19th Street Church of Christ. He also enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and loved growing up with and raising horses.

Robbie is survived by his wife, Robbie Anne Thurmond; son Jeff Thurmond and wife Kellee; daughter, Becca Carmichael and husband Sam; grandchildren Ally, Ben, and Andrew Thurmond, and Tripp Carmichael; sisters Carol Bentley, LeeAnn Strunk and husband Carson, and Amy Conley and husband Garry; and by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service was held Friday, March 1, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Bro. David Scott and Bro. Roger Bruner officiating.

Burial was in the Rest Haven Cemetery.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.