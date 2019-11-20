









Robert Steely Terrell II, age 86, of Corbin, Ky, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Baptist Health of Corbin in Corbin, Ky.

Robert was born June 10, 1933, in Corbin, Ky, to the late Robert S. Terrell I & Ethel Ramsey Terrell.

Robert was a Veteran in the United States Marine Corps. He was an Executive General Sales and Marketing Manager for Ford U.S. and International Glass Sales, a member of the First Baptist Church of Corbin, Corbin Varsity Club, Corbin Kiwanis Club. He was a founder and sat as a board member of Corbin Hometown Bank, a trustee of Cumberland College, sought after for being the founder of the Teacher’s Scholarship of Union College.

Robert has served as a board member of multiple businesses and organizations such as Baptist Health of Corbin and Board of Trustees of Georgetown College. He also was the recipient of the Kentucky Veteran of the Year Award and will be greatly missed by the many people his life had an impact on.

Robert is survived by his wife: Phyllis Terrell; five children: Linda Tate (Larry) of Corbin, KY, Marcy Harrison (Brad) of Fairfax VA, Robert S. Terrell III of Corbin, KY, Patricia Terrell of Highland Township, MI, and Ron Terrell (Connie) of Tulsa, OK; eight grandchildren: Audra Tate, Cameron Tate (Jessica), Ryan Tate (Julianne), Emily Harrison, Hunter Snider, Abigail Snider, Jennifer Henderson and Taylor Terrell; four great-grandchildren: Christine Durham, Chloe Ridgel, Brayden Tate and Penelope Tate.

Funeral services will be 8 PM, Monday, November 25, at the First Baptist Church of Corbin with Rev. Austin Carty and Rev. Chad Fugitt officiating. A private burial will follow on Tuesday, November 26, at the Rest Haven Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM, Monday, November 25, at the First Baptist Church of Corbin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Senior Citizens Center of Corbin, KY.

Condolences can be sent at www.oneilfh.com.

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.