









Robert Scott Stephens, age 49, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Robert was born on March 10, 1971 in Atlanta, Georgia to Arvis Stephens and the late Bernice (Martin) Stephens.

Robert was a member of Jellico Creek Baptist Church. He loved to fish and support the Kentucky Wildcats.

He is survived by his father, Arvis Stephens of Williamsburg; two sisters, Sandra Stephens Murphy (Shannon) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Krista West Spenc (Jeremiah) of Dawsonville, Georgia; Derrick Human of Knoxville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, January 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.