Robert Lee Hale Sr.











Robert “Robbie” Lee Hale, Sr., age 68, of the Mt. Ash Community, Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. He was born January 01, 1952 in LaFollette, Tennessee.

Robbie was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sallie Proffitt Hale; brothers, Cleveland Carroll, Charles Hale and Abner Hale; and sister, Brenda Marlow.

He is survived by his wife, Grace Willis Hale; sons, Billy Joe Hale and Robert and Judy Hale; daughters, Alisha and Billy Johns and Rhonda Sleight; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Ayers; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

A private graveside service was held with Rev. Sam Walden officiating. Private burial was held in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) Jellico, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.