









Robert Lee Brown, Jr., age 91 of Corbin, Kentucky passed away March 23, 2021 at home in Corbin, Kentucky. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Faulkner Brown for 67 years. He was most commonly known as “RL”, and was the son of the late Robert Lee Brown, Sr. and the late Ruth Hicks Brown. He was preceded in death by a special person in his life, his stepmother, Thelma Brown; and his sister, Winifred Brown Hornstein and her husband, Owen Merle Hornstein, Sr.

RL was born in Pleasant View, Kentucky on February 22, 1930. He graduated from Williamsburg High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky. He then became a pilot in the United States Air Force and retired as a Colonel. He was also a General Motors automobile dealer, bank president, businessman, and an avid hunter and traveler. RL was of the Methodist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Faulkner Brown of Corbin, Kentucky; one daughter, Robin Brown Gorton and husband William T. Gorton of Lexington, Kentucky; one son, Robert Lee Brown III and wife Penelope of Corbin, Kentucky; one sister, Marjorie Brown Thomas of Morehead, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Kris Arthur Gorton (Susie), Kathryn Gorton, Zachary Brown, Hannah Brown, and Samuel Brown; three great-grandchildren, Kiley Gorton, Katie Beth Gorton, and Elliana Gorton; five nieces and five nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky or Grace on The Hill Church in Corbin, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.