











Robert L. Eckert, 88, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at the Heritage Nursing Home.

He was born in Lansing, MI on March 26, 1930, and raised in California where he began his military career at the age of 17.

While in the Marine Corp, Bob served in the Korean and Vietnam wars with multiple duties of service overseas. Capt. Robert L. Eckert retired from the USMC in March 1970, when he moved to Corbin after having served 23 years. Upon retirement from his military career, Bob worked at American Greetings for 10 years before retiring and working at 1st National Bank of Corbin and O’Neil Funeral Home. Bob was an active member of Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church where he served as Lay Visitor for area hospitals and nursing homes for over 20 years.

Bob leaves behind his wife of over 59 years, Maxine (Parks) Eckert, daughters: Laura Tucker and Patty (Brent) Miller all of Corbin. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of friends who will miss his humor and friendship. We’d like to give special thanks to the staff at The Heritage of Corbin for providing quality and compassionate care while filling Bob’s last few weeks with humor and love.

At Bob’s request, his body has been donated to the University of Kentucky Research Center in hopes of providing some assistance to the future cure of cancer and other diseases.

At this time, there are no services planned.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that anyone wishing to make donations may send them to Grace on the Hill Building fund; 1632 Cumberland Falls Road; Corbin, KY 40701.

