









Robert John Zelenka, 86, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, had been a union woodworker, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Sliva and Sophia Sliva; his wife, Janice Bartik Zelenka; and brother, Chuck Zelenka.

Surviving are his children: Robert Zelenka, Michael Zelenka (former wife Sadie Gunnink), and Jason Zelenka (Robin); stepdaughter Dawn Mathey (Tom); seven grandchildren: Pamela Hutton, Mark Mathey, Shaina Read, Matthew Zelenka, Destiny Zelenka, Chloe Swanner, and Zachary Swanner; two great-grandchildren: Addilynn Mathey and Aria Frye; sister, Laverne Hill; and step-brothers, Oscar Sliva and Jimmy Sliva.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all arrangements are private. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.