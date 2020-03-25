









Robert Joe Sellers, age 49, of Oak Grove School Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 30, 1970 in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Viola C. and Betty (Stigall) Sellers. He was also preceded in death by two infant brothers, and sisters Carla Childers and Charity Sabine. Robert was a member of the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department. He loved being outdoors and most of all – fishing.

He is survived by his daughter, Miranda Jo Sellers of Louisville; son, Noah Joseph Sellers of Corbin; girlfriend, Pamela Jones of Corbin; two sisters, Carlena Smith (Donald) of Bardstown and Glenna Floyd (J.C. King) of Somerset; the mother of his children, Carolyn Ann Sellers; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Sellers family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.