









Robert H. Siler, 75, of Corbin, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020.

A native of Corbin, he was a son of the late Robert K. and Opal Lawson Siler. Brothers Hubert Earnest Siler and Verdie Wilfred Siler, as well as an infant sister also preceded him in death.

Robert retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service including time in Vietnam. He then worked as a rural mail carrier with the Postal Service before entering the real estate field with his wife at US Gold Realty. He was a longtime member of Sandstone Baptist Church.

Robert is survived by his wife, Ursula A. Siler; sons Paul H. Siler (Kristi), Jason L. Siler (Ani), and Joe Lynn Siler; grandchildren, Paul Brandon Siler, Jaylyn Isaac Siler, and Roslyn Siler; great-grandchildren, Brandon Luke Siler and Jase Isaac Siler; brother, Rev. Ivan Siler (Patricia); sister, Retha Babylon (Jeff); two sisters-in-law, Thedda Grant and Patricia Siler; and several nieces and nephews whom he adored.

A visitation will be held at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home on Monday, October 5, from 6 until 8pm. A graveside service is set for 2pm Tuesday, October 6 at Worley Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating.

Persons attending should wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Messages may be sent to the Siler family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.