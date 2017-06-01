By Teresa Brooks

Robert Glenn Baird, 50, of Old Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, May 29, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was born on May 9, 1967 in Sharonville, OH to Joe E. Baird and the late Nancy Ruth (Robertson) Baird.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Wayne Baird.

He is survived by his father, Joe Baird of Williamsburg, girlfriend, Cindy McCall of Sycamore, IL; three brothers,

Tom Baird of Williamsburg, Joe Baird (Deb) of Dekalb, IL and Jerry Baird of Williamsburg; sister, Tammie Baird (Jason) of Machesney Park, IL; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday, June 3, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Buddy Moses officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.