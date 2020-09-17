









Robert Frederick Faison, age 79, husband of Isabelle Shahan Faison of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2020 at his residence.

All services were private and burial was in the Calvary Cemetery in Corbin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial contributions be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 96 Calvary Church Road, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.