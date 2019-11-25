









Robert Doyle Cox, age 81, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville, TN, surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 2, 1938, at Elk Valley, TN, to the late Alonzo Cox and Alice (Freeman) Cox. He was a member of Crouches Creek Baptist Church.

His paternal grandparents were the late Robert Cox and Lovis (Cross) Cox. His maternal grandparents were the late Charlie Freeman and Pernie (Nunnally) Freeman.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Willa Jean (Cox) Huddleston and Jean Yvonne Cox; his twin brother, Charles Ray Cox; infant brother, C. R. “Buster” Cox; nephew, Franklin Gene Hurst; father-in-law and mother-in-law, E. H. “Dick” Creekmore, Sr. and Elizabeth “Lib” (Wilson) Creekmore; brother-in-law, Sterling Baird; and niece, Stacey (Creekmore) Paulsen.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Elizabeth “Lynn” (Creekmore) Cox; his daughter, Teresa Lynn (Cox) Burns, and husband, Pat, of Knoxville, TN; three grandchildren, Patton Burns, Robert Burns, and Elizabeth Burns, all of Knoxville, TN; younger twin brother and sister, Joe Don Cox, and wife, Mollie, of Jellico, TN, and Joyce (Cox) Blankenship, and husband, Kelsey, of La Follette, TN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wilma (Thomas) Cox, E. H. “Dick” Creekmore, Jr. and Helen (Hutson) Creekmore, and Jessie Lee (Creekmore) Baird, all of Jellico, TN; uncle, James V. “Nougin” Freeman, of Kingston, TN; nieces and nephews, Michael Joe Huddleston, and wife, Retha, Chuck Cox, Mark Cox, and wife, Gabby, Tim Cox, Lori Cox, Melissa (Cox) Perry, Teresa (Cox) Bikowsky, and husband, Phillip, Terri Lee (Baird) Ward, and husband, Mike, S. Gregory Baird, Ashley (Creekmore) Oakes, and husband, Bill, Dick Howard Creekmore, and wife, Kelly, and Derek Paulsen; several great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, November 29, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jellico. The funeral will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with the Pastor, Dr. Bob Dunston, officiating.

Special music will be provided by Mr. Jeff Smoak and Mrs. Betty Hurst.

The interment will follow on Saturday, November 30, at 2 p.m. at the Jellico Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Robert’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Jellico or Crouches Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.