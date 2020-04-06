









Mr. Robert Dee Broyles, age 69, of Little Elk (Pioneer), Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 01, 2020 at the U.T. Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1950 in Jellico, Tennessee. He served in the United States Army.

Robert was preceded in death by, his parents, Milford and Rosie Brooks Broyles; and brothers, Oscar and Arlis Broyles.

He is survived by, his son, David Broyles; daughters, Samantha Wilson and Sarah Broyles; grandchildren, Chris Russell and Jackie Broyles; brothers, Hebert, Willis, Lewis, Donnie, Bill and Johnny Broyles; sisters, Linda Rodeheffer, Lois Freeze and Pauline Adkins; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

No services are planned.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.