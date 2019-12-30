Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Robert Christopher Coleman Henson

Posted On 30 Dec 2019
Robert Christopher Coleman Henson, age 74, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2019 at his home in Corbin.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Friday, January 3rd at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.  To make a donation, please select the red “Donate Now” icon.  The family will receive a list of all those who have made a donation. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
