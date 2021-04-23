









Robert Bryant, age 52, of Corbin, Ky., passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his home. He was born February 14, 1969 in Wilmington, Ohio to the late Leonard and Evelyn Meadors Bryant. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Amy Bryant.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Bryant of Corbin, Ky; two children, Cody Bryant of Williamsburg, Ky., and Nicole Rawlins (Chris) of Williamsburg, Ky.; one grandchild, Gracelyn Rawlins; three sisters, Brenda Bryant (Jimmy) of London, Ky., Barb Shelton (Greg) of Corbin, Ky., and Patricia Hammack of London, Ky.; one brother, Timmy Bryant (Christy) of London, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 25, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Anthony Shelton officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Church of God Cemetery.

Visitation will be 12:00 pm until funeral hour at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.