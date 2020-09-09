









Robert “Bob” Lee Carter, 77, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home in Gray, Kentucky.

Born in Gray, he was the son of the late Travis and Nan Sasser Carter. Bob embraced hard work, at an early age he began working as coal miner and carried that same work ethic into his long career at Forest Products. He was a man of faith and attended Rossland Holiness Church. Bob had a great love for music, he loved to play his banjo and guitar. He had a passion for the outdoors, which led him to spend countless hours in his garden. Along with his many passions came a weakness for sweets, most of all his love for Little Debbie Cakes. If there was ever a time you couldn’t find Bob picking his banjo, gardening, or at the sawmill, you were bound to find him at his second home, Lowes, where he was preparing for his next project.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bud, J.C., Everett Lee, and Carl Carter; and sister, Tennie Rhodes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Kidwell Carter; children, Robert Carter (Ramona), Richard Carter, Randy Carter (Kellie), and Crystal Payne (Matt); grandchildren, Rachel Keith (Tanner), Rebecca Carter, Rhea Carter, Cody Carter, Landon Carter, Haley Payne, Jensen Payne, and Carter Payne; great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Ryder Keith; sister, Laura Adams; and brothers, Junior and Harrison Carter.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 9, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Hughes officiating. A private burial followed.

COVID-19 regulations require those attending to social distance and wear a mask.

