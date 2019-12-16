









Robert “Bob” Gene Taylor, 75, of Corbin, departed this life Saturday, December 14, 2019, peacefully at his home. Born February 16, 1944, in Corbin, he was the son of the late Alex and Jettie (Steele) Taylor. Bob’s early years were spent in Black Star Coal Mining Camp in Harlan County, Kentucky.

Bob worked many years in the coal mining business in southeast Kentucky. When the coal boom ended, he started his present business, Taylor Equipment, a heavy equipment and parts company, and Circle T Oil.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Clayton Taylor and Tim Hughes; and a sister, Mary Taylor-Fox.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Dollie D. Taylor, with whom he spent 24 wonderful years and married on Christmas Day nine years ago; daughter, Cassandra “Casey” Taylor-Watson (Rodney) of Corbin; son, Robert Hammons of Corbin; grandsons: Tim Ohler (Amanda) and Dustin Smith (Brandie); great-grandchildren: Payton, Shelby and Thomas Ohler of Corbin; and sister, Janet Taylor Cornelius of Lexington, KY; as well as a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, December 21, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Trosper Cemetery at Gray.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 9 P.M. Friday and 12 – 1 P.M. Saturday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

